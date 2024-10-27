Festival of Lights illuminates malls

Shopping centres bring festive celebration to shoppers this Deepavali

SHOPPING malls are now decked out with radiant Deepavali decorations, bringing the Festival of Lights to life. With colourful kolam, diya lights and other beautiful Indian decor, malls in the Klang Valley are inviting everyone to celebrate the festival, offering shoppers a cultural experience and a photo opportunity to immerse in this symbolic occasion. Pavilion Kuala Lumpur – Deepavali Feast At the heart of Pavilion KL’s Deepavali Feast is the Crystal Fountain, transformed into a festive masterpiece with a 3D kolam glowing in vibrant colours and radiant diya lights. Crowning the scene are two peacocks, symbolising grace and good fortune, adding grandeur to the display. This fusion of tradition and modern artistry captures the essence of Deepavali – the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Visitors are invited to pause, reflect and immerse themselves in this vibrant celebration, making it the setting for festive photos and joyful moments with loved ones. As part of the Deepavali Feast celebrations, Pavilion KL invites shoppers to immerse themselves in the festive spirit with an array of entertainment and cultural experiences. Shoppers can enjoy traditional performances from various Indian regions, live demonstrations of lakh chudi (bangle) making and beautiful henna art. To complete this immersive experience, guests can savour tea served in traditional kulhads (clay cups) and sample street food.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil – Light Up Deepavali In collaboration with UCSI University - De Institute of Creative Arts and Design (Icad) and UCSI College, Pavilion Bukit Jalil brings Light Up Deepavali to life with three kolams displayed throughout the mall until Nov 3, showcasing the talent and creativity of the mall’s staff as well as 45 UCSI Icad students from different ethnic backgrounds. As a celebration of togetherness and diversity, these vibrant kolams are displayed in two locations on Level 2: at the Bukit Jalil Entrance and in the Pink Zone, as well as at the Main Entrance on Level 3. These beautiful kolams showcase the unity and rich heritage of our nation through art and culture.

Da Men USJ – Vibrance of Deepavali Usher in the Vibrance of Deepavali with Da Men USJ, or now also known as DM Mall, as it combines performances, workshops and a festive bazaar to create an immersive celebration of light, culture and creativity until Nov 3. DM Mall’s riveting Deepavali celebration features the Little Indian Bazaar on the Lower Ground Floor, where shoppers can find an array of Indian delicacies and crafts, alongside activities and performances at the Atrium on the Ground Floor level throughout the campaign period. Catch performances such as urumi melam, dholis and ethnic dances from various regions throughout India on selected days and participate in saree-tying and women’s self defence workshops. The mall also held a kolam competition recently as a platform for both individuals and communities to connect with their cultural heritage, while fostering the spirit of artistic expression.

Intermark Mall – Bejeweled Deepavali Until Oct 31, visitors to Intermark Mall will be dazzled by Bejeweled Deepavali. Highlighting the significance of gift-giving during the festive season to symbolise prosperity and good fortune, this celebration shines a light on the artistry of traditional and modern jewellery and accessory designs. During this year’s Deepavali festivities, Intermark Mall’s Bazaar by CMYK (ComeMeetYourKaki), located at the Ground Atrium, offers shoppers an assortment of stunning yet affordable collections of jewellery to pair with their festive or everyday outfits. In line with the mall’s “Hail Heritage” positioning, the bazaar is showcasing homegrown brand TC Designs, founded by local artisan Chelvy Samuel. Besides performances, shoppers can also participate in a diya light painting and decorating workshop on selected days.

Pavilion Damansara Heights – Gaya Deepavali Pavilion Damansara Heights presents Gaya Deepavali, a blend of festive charm and a tribute to Pink October. From now until Oct 31, shoppers can immerse themselves in vibrant traditions while shopping. In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pavilion Damansara Heights has unveiled the Lotus of Hope: A Pink Tribute to Cancer Warriors kolam at Level 5. Designed by Jayakumar and his team from the Malaysian Bumiputra Designer Association the kolam symbolises resilience, hope and renewal. The pink hues represent compassion and the importance of early detection, while the lotus flower rising from muddy waters serves as a powerful metaphor for strength in adversity. Visitors are invited to take a moment to admire this inspiring piece and join the conversation on breast cancer awareness. The Curve – Rhythm of Deepavali As Deepavali approaches, the Curve is all set to light up with its Rhythm of Deepavali campaign, a festive celebration that immerses visitors in the rich traditions and vibrant energy of the Festival of Lights. From now until Nov 3, the Curve will transform into a hub of cultural festivities, bringing to life the essence of Deepavali through music, art and culinary delights. Step into a world where tradition meets modernity, as the Centre Court comes alive with colourful rangolis, symbolising prosperity and joy, and majestic elephant sculptures, representing strength and power in Hindu culture. Shoppers and visitors will be captivated by the vibrant Indian Cultural and Heritage Showcase, featuring bright kolam patterns, reusable festive decorations and lively traditional dance and music performances that reflect the spirit of Deepavali. Shoppers can participate in interactive, hands-on workshops designed to engage and inspire, including saree draping demonstrations, Indian clay crafting, and henna art stations. For those eager to showcase their creativity, the Rangoli Making Competition offers a chance to shine. Additionally, special performances like Peacock Dance, Krishna Play, Bhangra, Dhol, Odissi and more, and weekend musical showcases, along with storytelling sessions, will add to the excitement, creating a lively atmosphere that embodies the festive spirit of Deepavali.

The Gardens Mall – Spotlight on sacred cow The Gardens Mall has based this year’s kolam design on a sacred element of Hindu and Indian culture. As one of the most recognisable symbols in Hinduism, the mall has chosen the cow to be the central figure in this year’s Deepavali celebrations. According to Hindu scriptures, these wonderful animals are the reincarnation of human souls and are considered sacred above human souls. Many Hindus consider cows to be like mothers, who nourish their children selflessly, without expecting anything in return. Visit The Gardens Mall until Nov 3 to experience a festive Deepavali celebration and learn more about this beautiful animal and its connection to the religion. Be in awe of the Kathak dancers, the graceful extensions of the Bharatanatyam performers and the liveliness during the Oyilattam performance.