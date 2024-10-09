Festive film featuring food, family, fun

AFTER building a fanbase through its witty videos, online content creator Dissy is making its debut on the big screen with its first Chinese New Year (CNY) movie Close Ur Kopitiam, backed by popular Singaporean actor Mark Lee.

Close Ur Kopitiam is a light-hearted comedy for CNY, weaving together two central themes that resonate deeply with Malaysian culture – food and family.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a Malaysian kopitiam, the film introduces a colourful ensemble of familiar characters and explores timely topics such as social media fame and online controversies.

The kopitiam, a cultural icon in Malaysia, becomes the heart of the story, portraying the camaraderie, challenges and warmth that exists within these beloved local coffee shops.

The film follows Ah Biao as he inherits his family’s kopitiam and uses unconventional marketing tactics to attract new customers. However, these strategies cause a stir within the local community, leading to an unexpected social media scandal that threatens to upend the business.

What unfolds is a series of comedic and touching moments that explore the complexities of human relationships, all while showcasing Malaysia’s unique kopitiam culture.

With Song Bill and Yuriko Heng in the lead, alongside special guest stars – veteran actor Lee and comedian Jaspers Lai – Close Ur Kopitiam promises to deliver a festive, heart-warming cinematic experience filled with laughter and reflection.

Through humour and heart, the film delves into the diverse social dynamics and the warmth of human connection that are at the core of Malaysia’s kopitiam tradition.

Produced by Dissy Definition Film Sdn Bhd and Dissy Sdn Bhd and directed by Vince Chong, Close Ur Kopitiam is co-produced by Lee and three others.

This 2025 CNY movie will be shot entirely in Malaysia, celebrating the essence of local kopitiam culture while bringing together food, family and festivity.