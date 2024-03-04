Fingers looking good

Guide to healthy and beautiful nails

NAIL care is a vital aspect of personal grooming and overall health. Your nails serve as indicators of your well-being, reflecting potential nutritional deficiencies or underlying health conditions. Proper nail care encompasses a range of practices, from basic hygiene to nurturing rituals. Read on to learn more about the art and science of nail care to help you achieve healthy, strong and beautiful nails. Understanding nail anatomy Before diving into nail care practices, it is essential to understand the anatomy of your nails. Nails are composed of layers of a protein called keratin, which also forms the structure of your hair and skin. The nail plate is the visible part of the nail, while the nail bed lies beneath it. The cuticle acts as a protective barrier, sealing the space between the nail plate and the skin. Healthy nails should have a pinkish hue, smooth texture, and uniform thickness.

Basic nail care routine Start by keeping your nails clean and dry to prevent bacterial and fungal infections. Trim your nails regularly using sharp, clean clippers, and file them to smooth any rough edges. Avoid cutting your cuticles excessively, as they serve as a natural barrier against infections. Instead, gently push them back after soaking your hands in warm water. Hydration is key Just like your skin, nails require hydration to stay healthy and flexible. Moisturise your nails and cuticles regularly with nourishing oils or creams to prevent brittleness and breakage. Ingredients like vitamin E, jojoba oil, and shea butter can help replenish moisture and strengthen your nails.

Balanced diet for strong nails Nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining nail health. Ensure your diet includes adequate protein, biotin, vitamins A and C, iron and zinc, as deficiencies in these nutrients can lead to weak, brittle nails. Incorporate foods like eggs, fish, nuts, leafy greens and fruits into your meals to support nail growth and strength. Protective measures Shield your nails from harsh chemicals and excessive moisture by wearing gloves while cleaning or doing dishes. Limit exposure to nail polish removers containing acetone, as they can dry out your nails. When using nail polish, opt for formulas free from harmful chemicals.

Avoid nail damage Refrain from using your nails as tools for tasks like opening cans or scraping off stickers, as this can cause breakage and damage. Be gentle when pushing back cuticles or removing polish to prevent trauma to the nail bed. If you are prone to nail biting or picking, consider using bitter-tasting nail coatings or seeking behavioural therapy to break the habit. Nail disorders and treatment Pay attention to any changes in your nails, such as discolouration, ridges, or swelling, as they may indicate underlying health issues or nail disorders. Conditions like fungal infections, psoriasis, or eczema can affect nail appearance and require medical treatment. Consult a dermatologist or healthcare professional if you notice persistent nail problems or abnormalities.