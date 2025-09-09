EVERY baby deserves to begin life in a place of safety and love. With this belief at heart, maternity and infant care hub Mamaway Malaysia, is launching its Baby Box Campaign. Running year-round, this nationwide corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative offers free Baby Boxes to expecting mothers and parents in the first days of welcoming their newborns.

Inspired by the “Finnish Baby Box” tradition, which has protected generations of babies worldwide, the Mamaway Finnish Baby Box provides a safe, breathable and clutter-free sleeping space designed to minimise the risks of unsafe co-sleeping. It gives babies a simple, secure place to rest, and gives mothers the peace of mind to recover, bond and embrace the early joys of parenthood.

While there is no specific data from the National Health and Morbidity Surveys that directly addresses co-sleeping mortality prevalence among Malaysian mothers and their newborns, findings indicate that 61.1% of Malaysian mothers sleep with their babies. Of these, more than 60% share the same bed for at least the first week after birth, primarily to support breastfeeding – a practice that allows frequent nursing, strengthens bonding and improves breastfeeding success rates.

Tragically, recent cases in Malaysia have shown how co-sleeping — though often rooted in love and convenience — can sometimes lead to unintended harm. In one incident, a three-month-old baby in Malacca died after his father, who had a sudden heart attack, collapsed onto him while they were sharing the bed.

Such heartbreaking events highlight the importance of safe, dedicated sleeping spaces for infants. As a trusted partner in every stage of motherhood, Mamaway believes its role goes beyond products; it is about shaping safer, healthier beginnings for families. By introducing this campaign, Mamaway aims to complement family traditions with a simple, practical alternative that keeps babies safe while allowing parents to maintain the closeness they treasure.

“Parenting isn’t about how much money you spend, it’s about knowing the right methods. Mamaway is like a safety net. If you want to go through this stage, we won’t let you fall,” said Mamaway founder Deborah Liu.

For 20 years, Mamaway has stood as a safety net for mothers — creating products, spaces and knowledge that reduce parenting struggles, and offering heartfelt support at every step of the journey, from the beginning of every pregnancy to parenthood.

In addition to physical safety, the Baby Box is paired with a medical-grade hydrofoam mattress that is hypoallergenic, non-toxic and has passed 223 SGS toxicity tests in compliance with European standards, giving parents greater confidence and peace of mind. That assurance extends beyond sleep – the Finnish Baby Box is sturdy, portable and hygienic, doubling as a convenient resting space for babies, whether mothers are cooking, tidying up, or simply keeping their newborns close. Its versatility makes it more than a sleep device. It is a practical companion for the early days of parenthood.

To join the campaign, simply bring your Buku Pink (the official government maternity record book) to any Mamaway outlet — IOI City Mall (Putrajaya), Bellisa Row (Penang), Mid Valley Megamall (Kuala Lumpur), Setia Tropika (Johor Bahru) and Mid Valley Southkey (Johor Bahru) — and redeem your Finnish Baby Box.

Expecting mothers can redeem their Finnish Baby Box for free, with the option to complete the set by adding the certified hydrofoam mattress at 50% off with any purchase. Mothers with infants under two months can redeem their Baby Box together, with the mattress included at 50% off with any purchase, ensuring a safe and affordable start for their little one.