Fresh reset

Different take on love, new beginnings

A new K-drama addition featuring big stars is set to captivate viewers with its refreshing take on love and second chances. The Divorce Insurance brings together a stellar cast, including Lee Dong-wook, Lee Da-hee, Lee Joo-bin and Lee Kwang-soo in a story that explores the complexities of relationships through the lens of an unconventional insurance policy. At first glance, The Divorce Insurance might seem like just another romantic comedy, but its premise is refreshingly unconventional. The series follows Noh Ki-Jun (Dong-Wook), a skilled actuary who has been through three divorces. Understanding the emotional and financial toll that comes with separation, he develops a unique insurance policy to help people navigate the unpredictable nature of divorce. Joining him in this bold venture is Kang Han-deul (Joo-bin), an underwriter who redefines her life post-divorce, An Jeon-man (Kwang-soo), a cautious risk surveyor stepping out of his comfort zone and Jeon Na-rae (Da-hee), a sharp-witted financial mathematician who wasted no time ending her marriage after realising her values did not align with her ex-husband’s. To learn more about their characters and insights, theSun had an interview with the cast.

What makes the series stand out? The series offers a fresh perspective on life after divorce — one that is not just about heartbreak but also about growth and new beginnings. Lee Jo-been, who plays Kang Han-deul, believes this is what sets The Divorce Insurance apart. “Divorce, by nature, is provocative and extreme. It is a deeply painful process where people hurt themselves and others, but it can also be a new beginning, opening the door to happiness. In the series, I chose to focus more on life after divorce than on the process itself. I hope viewers find courage through the drama and live the rest of their lives in a way that celebrates what is to come.” Da-hee echoed this sentiment: “Rather than seeing it solely as a story about divorce, I hope viewers can enjoy it as a romantic comedy. It is also about self-discovery and the new relationships that form along the way and I would love for audiences to experience that journey.” Preparing for roles Since divorce is the central theme of this drama, the cast took different approaches to prepare for their characters. Dong-wook focused on making his character likable despite his complicated history. “Ki-jun is an actuary who creates insurance plans. He has been married three times, divorced all three times. Because of this, he understands deeply the impact of divorce on a person’s life, which is why he comes up with the idea of creating divorce insurance. Since the series is a romantic comedy, I focused on making Ki-jun a lovable character.” Meanwhile, Jo-bin conducted research to understand the emotions tied to divorce. “Since I have not personally experienced either marriage or divorce, I watched various series and movies on the topic for reference, and also interviewed people around me who had gone through it.” For Kwang-soo, bringing his character to life was all about closely studying the script. “I prepared for my role primarily by studying the script, as it vividly brings my character to life through his lines and detailed descriptions. I also discussed how to bring my character to life with the director a lot before and after filming.” Da-hee, on the other hand, sought advice from those around her. “Since I am not married, divorce is not something I can personally relate to, which made certain aspects of the role challenging. However, I prepared by seeking advice from those around me.”