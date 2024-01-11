Fusion of Venom with Malaysian art

Sony Pictures Malaysia collaborates with local artists for batik, wayang kulit crossovers

These initiatives highlight a creative fusion that brings together the worlds of modern cinema and traditional Malaysian craftsmanship. – PICS BY SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT MALAYSIA

CELEBRATING the release of Venom: The Last Dance, Sony Pictures Malaysia has merged global pop culture with Malaysia’s rich artistic heritage. The film’s promotional campaign features two initiatives: a Venom x Batik Inspired Art Series led by artist Arif Rafhan and a partnership with Fusion Wayang Kulit to reinterpret Venom through the ancient art of shadow puppetry. These initiatives highlight a creative fusion that brings together the worlds of modern cinema and traditional Malaysian craftsmanship, offering fans a unique cultural connection to the beloved Marvel anti-hero.

Bold mix of batik and pop culture This collaboration with Arif breathes new life into Venom, reimagining the symbiote through the intricate patterns and vibrant aesthetics of batik. Known for his innovative approach to combining local cultural elements with contemporary art, Arif has crafted an art series that blends Venom’s edgy, chaotic visuals with the fluid elegance of traditional Malaysian textiles. “This project celebrates both the familiar and the novel. Venom’s striking design allowed me to explore dark, energetic elements, while the batik motifs add a sense of balance, reflecting Malaysia’s heritage. It is a tribute to both worlds – pop culture and tradition,” said Arif.

The Venom x Batik Inspired Art Series will be showcased across multiple platforms, including social media and special in-cinema displays exclusive to GSC locations. Audiences can explore this artistic interpretation throughout the film’s release period. Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia managing director Simon Foo said working with Arif highlights how global and local influences can merge to create something special. “This project exemplifies how modern pop culture can honour local traditions while engaging a broad audience.”

Venom enters world of wayang kulit In a parallel collaboration, Sony Pictures Malaysia partnered with Fusion Wayang Kulit to bring Venom into the ancient art of Malaysian shadow puppetry. Spearheaded by Tintoy Chuo and master puppeteer Pak Dain, this project presents Venom as a shadow puppet, blending Hollywood superhero aesthetics with the traditional craftsmanship of Wayang Kulit. This two-month-long collaboration represents the first of its kind, with both teams working closely to reimagine the anti-hero within the intricate and symbolic world of wayang kulit. “Venom is a character that constantly pushes boundaries. This collaboration allows us to blend modern storytelling with an authentic art form, creating a connection that Malaysian audiences can appreciate,” said Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia marketing director Catherine Chai.

Audiences can witness the results of this collaboration through a special 60-second video recreating scenes from the film’s trailer, using shadow puppets to capture the dark essence of Venom. The project also includes behind-the-scenes content featuring the puppet-making process, providing insight into the delicate work involved in adapting a modern character into wayang kulit’s visual style. Fusion Wayang Kulit’s founder Tintoy Chuo said: “Bringing Venom into the world of Wayang Kulit is a rare opportunity to showcase our cultural heritage on an international stage. We hope this fusion will intrigue both fans of the character and those who appreciate traditional performance art.”