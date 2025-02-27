Gateway to good feng shui

IN feng shui, the main entrance of a home is more than just a doorway — it is the “mouth of qi”, where energy flows in and sets the tone for the entire household. A well-positioned and well-maintained main door can attract positive energy, opportunities and harmony, while a poorly designed entrance may lead to blockages, financial struggles or even health issues.

Why main door?

The main door acts as a bridge between the external environment and your home’s internal energy. It determines the type of qi that enters, influencing the well-being of the occupants. If good qi flows in smoothly, the household benefits from prosperity and stability. If the entrance is obstructed or improperly designed, it may weaken or distort the flow of energy.

Smooth flow of qi

To optimise the energy coming into your home, consider these practical feng shui principles:

Clear and welcoming entrance

A cluttered entrance obstructs the natural flow of qi. Items such as shoes, umbrellas or excessive furniture should be neatly stored to prevent stagnant energy from accumulating. The pathway leading to the main door should be clean and unobstructed, ensuring energy can move freely.

Avoid direct confrontation with external forces

Certain external structures or roads can create harsh energy that may negatively impact the home. For instance:

• If your main door faces a T-junction, energy rushes in too aggressively, leading to instability in life and finances.

• A door directly aligned with a staircase, especially if it leads downward, can cause energy to dissipate too quickly, leading to a loss of wealth retention.

• A narrow, cramped entrance restricts qi flow, potentially leading to limited opportunities.

• If adjustments cannot be made, placing plants or using a well-maintained foyer can help regulate the energy before it enters the home.

Smoothing opening door

A door that creaks, sticks or cannot open fully symbolises blocked opportunities. Always ensure the hinges are well-maintained and the door can swing open without obstruction. A wide and functional doorway allows good energy to flow in without resistance.

Bright and inviting atmosphere

A dark and poorly lit entrance creates stagnant qi. Natural light is ideal, but if the area is dim, installing proper lighting can help create a vibrant and welcoming energy flow. Avoid overly harsh lighting, as it may create an unsettling atmosphere.

Strong and sturdy door

The quality of the door itself matters. A weak, hollow or damaged door may not provide the necessary protection or stability for the home. A solid and well-built door represents security and supports the home’s overall energy structure.

This article was contributed by feng shui consultant Daniel Siew.