Get fit, have fun

QUILL City Mall KL may soon become your new go-to spot for turning fitness into an adventure.

Fit & Fun is all about making fitness an exciting and enjoyable part of everyday life. The introduction of the Fit & Fun experience is set to transform the way people approach wellness and leisure in the mall.

Alongside the opening of the first and largest Sheldonet Flagship store, a haven for fans of Western and Japanese pop culture, as well as the recent launch of Anytime Fitness, Quill City Mall KL is poised to become a hub where diverse interests meet.

Several new tenants will soon join the lineup, enhancing the mall’s dynamic offerings. Game On Sport Hubs will elevate your fitness journey with an interactive sports playground, blending virtual challenges and hands-on activities. Part of the Fit & Fun experience, it encourages staying active while having fun.

Complementing this is the Maze Escape Room, offering a thrilling mix of mental and physical challenges for team-building or solo adventures. The Rally padel tennis invites visitors to try the fast-paced sport of padel, a blend of tennis and squash, adding yet another fun dimension to the mall’s already diverse lineup.