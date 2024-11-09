Get fit, have fun

QUILL City Mall KL may soon become your new go-to spot for turning fitness into an adventure.
Fit & Fun is all about making fitness an exciting and enjoyable part of everyday life. The introduction of the Fit & Fun experience is set to transform the way people approach wellness and leisure in the mall.
Alongside the opening of the first and largest Sheldonet Flagship store, a haven for fans of Western and Japanese pop culture, as well as the recent launch of Anytime Fitness, Quill City Mall KL is poised to become a hub where diverse interests meet.
Several new tenants will soon join the lineup, enhancing the mall’s dynamic offerings. Game On Sport Hubs will elevate your fitness journey with an interactive sports playground, blending virtual challenges and hands-on activities. Part of the Fit & Fun experience, it encourages staying active while having fun.
Complementing this is the Maze Escape Room, offering a thrilling mix of mental and physical challenges for team-building or solo adventures. The Rally padel tennis invites visitors to try the fast-paced sport of padel, a blend of tennis and squash, adding yet another fun dimension to the mall’s already diverse lineup.
Quill City Mall KL is also heating things up with Quill Summer Days, a month-long festival until Oct 6, packed with activities, rewards and surprises. With beach-themed attractions, interactive games and rewards, Quill Summer Days promises unforgettable experiences for all.
Shoppers can enjoy endless rewards through the exclusive Coastal Rewards programme, with the redemption period open throughout the event, offering plenty of time to shop and enjoy summer bonuses.
Every Saturday, visitors can look forward to family movie screenings, featuring animated classics like Finding Nemo, Lilo & Stitch, Moana, and The Little Mermaid (2023). These screenings will take place on Sept 14, 21, 28 and Oct 5, from 3pm to 5pm at the concourse area. It is an ideal way to create new memories with loved ones.
Live music performances every Friday from 12pm to 1pm will allow shoppers to unwind to smooth jazz and acoustic melodies, setting a relaxing yet vibrant tone for the weekend.
For those looking to stay fit, fitness sessions presented by Anytime Fitness will run every weekend, offering a range of activities for different interests and fitness levels. Led by experienced instructors, these sessions will help keep you energised for the weekend.
A creative highlight of the event is the layered stamp postcard activity, a fun and interactive experience. Shoppers making any purchase can redeem a special postcard for a scavenger hunt-like adventure. Collect stamps from three stations across the mall, and once complete, the postcard transforms into a colourful summer keepsake, perfect as a memento or a message to a loved one.
For fashion enthusiasts and bargain hunters, the tropical pop-up stores at the concourse will offer summer must-haves, including stylish outfits, trendy accessories and unique figurine collections.
Craft lovers can enjoy the balloon workshop every weekend from 3pm to 4pm on Sept 15, 22, 29 and Oct 6. Kids and adults alike can learn the art of balloon twisting and create their own colourful balloon sculptures.
Visitors can participate in the social media contest for a chance to win prizes. Running in three weekly rounds, prizes include a Wolverine figurine, a camping table and chair set, and a six-month membership to Anytime Fitness. Winners will be announced weekly.
Quill City Mall KL brings you rewards, entertainment and family fun. Mark your calendars and head to Quill City Mall KL for a celebration like no other.