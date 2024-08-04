AS Hari Raya approaches, millions of Malaysians nationwide embark on towards “balik kampung“. However, what’s meant to be a joyful homecoming can sometimes turn into a grueling journey due to traffic congestion.

TikTok user Sue_haniey’s experience highlights the nightmare scenario many Malaysians face during the peak “balik kampung” period.

Setting off from Puchong, Selangor, Sue_haniey’s solo trip to Kelantan, a journey usually lasting several hours, turned into a 23-hour ordeal.

Stuck in relentless traffic jams, she battled scorching heat, debilitating migraines, and the anxiety of a nearly-empty fuel tank.

Reaching her destination the next morning, her journey became a test of endurance and a testament to the challenges many face during Raya.

But amidst the hardship, a glimmer of hope emerged.

To her luck, a roadside vendor, selling fuel at an inflated price, became her lifeline, allowing her to reach a gas station in Gua Musang.

Sue_haniey’s story, with over 1.4 million views and thousands of comments, has resonated with Malaysians, prompting many to re-evaluate their travel plans for the upcoming Raya celebrations.

If you’re returning to your hometown this Raya, what are your ideas for navigating the congested traffic?

Read More:

Do not pray on side of highways: FT mufti office

Traffic dispersal measure implemented along Gua Musang to Kuala Lipis, Kuala Krai routes

Traffic flow on several highways reported to be slow as of 5pm today