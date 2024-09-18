IN 2022, the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) said some 900,000 people have moved to Singapore to work, owing to the high exchange rate and better salary packages.

Interestingly, more residents in Singapore are looking to do the opposite - move to Johor Bahru to ease their financial burden.

Based on a recent poll on answers.sg, 1,548 people answered the question “Would you move to JB to avoid high costs in SG?”, 55 per cent of respondents said that they would move to Johor Bahru to escape high costs.

According to The Independent SG, the remaining 45 per cent opted to remain in Singapore, despite the financial strain.

Even actor Shaun Chen has moved his family from Singapore to Johor Bahru, explaining that the move has saved him “about 30 per cent in living expenses”.

According to Numbeo, the world’s biggest cost of living database, Singapore ranks number one on the cost of living index for Southeast Asia at 85.4 per cent.

Numbeo also said that a family of four estimated monthly costs are S$5,337.7 (RM17,489.8) without rent. Meanwhile a single person estimated monthly costs are S$1,485.1 (RM4,866.2) without rent in Singapore.

A one bedroom apartment in Johor Bahru city centre will have one forking out a median average of RM1,600 a month, but in Singapore, a one bedroom apartment will have you forking out a whopping median average of S$ 3,645.71 (RM11,932).

In Johor Bahru, if a couple were to have a three-course meal at a mid-range restaurant, it will cost them an average RM80.

While in Singapore, a three-course at a mid-range restaurant for two people will come up an average of S$90 (RM294).

Groceries in Johor Bahru are 52.3 per cent lower than in Singapore, and restaurant prices nearly 60 per cent lower.

What do you think? Is Johor Bahru a viable option for Singaporeans?

