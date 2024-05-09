AFTER years of residing in Singapore, actor Shaun Chen has moved his family from Singapore to Johor Bahru.

According to Singaporean newspaper, Lianhe Zaobao, the Malaysian-born actor have been residing in am Eco Botanic township on Aug 1, along with his wife and two daughters.

Shaun who is originally from Negeri Sembilan holds a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) status. His daughters are Malaysian citizens with Singapore PR as well.

He explained through this move, his family’s living expenses have been reduced by about 30 percent and that the travel time from the Tuas Causeway to his home in Johor takes only about 30 minutes.

“I’m middle-aged now and I will eventually retire in Malaysia, so I want to enrol the kids in an international school here while they are still young.

“It is quite convenient for me to go to my home in Johor via Tuas Second Link. It takes only about 30 minutes. Moving there has also saved me about 30 per cent in living expenses,“ he was quoted as saying.

The actor had previously purchased a property in the area a few years ago. However, he had to sell it because his family were unable to move in due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The family is currently searching for a suitable home to move in permanently.

In regards to his acting career, Shaun shared that he will commute to Singapore and travel between the two countries.

When asked about his children’s schooling costs, he shared that that the tuition fees for international schools in Malaysia “were not that different from the costs of attending schools in Singapore”.

