A recent video of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, sharing a playful moment has captured hearts online.

The interaction, shared on TikTok by @pilot.darat8722, shows Mahathir and his wife tossing a large yoga ball to each other, with their bodyguards and other staff on standby, witnessing the heartwarming moment that took place in Kuala Lumpur.

The video also shows one of their attendees helping Dr Mahathir and his wife pick up the ball whenever it strayed further from them.

Netizens expressed their delight upon seeing the sweet moment shared between the former Prime Minister, who will turn 100 this year, and his spouse.

“Thank you to whoever recorded this and shared it. We now get to see how cute they are,“ a netizen quipped.

“(The) definition of true love,“ one user said.

“I teared up while watching this, recalling my late grandparents,“ another commenter shared.