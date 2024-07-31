WORKING as an e-hailing driver is no easy feat, especially since one has to deal with passengers and their various behaviours.

And there’s always the unexpected items that passengers leave behind after a night out.

Just like this frustrated Malaysian e-hailing driver who encountered the most unexpected item that a passenger left behind, a woman’s undergarment!

The driver took to Facebook page Lawak Pecah Perut Sampai Terkentot (LPPST) to share how he had picked up a visibly drunk passenger from the club.

He also shared a picture along with his post. In the picture, a black brassiere could be seen lying on the backseat together with a tin of sweets.

The driver shared that he initially did not notice that the passenger had left her undergarment in his vehicle.

Much to his horror, it was his wife who discovered it! She realised it when she got into the car after the man had reached home.

He then advised netizens to all drunk passengers to never leave their items in the e-hailing vehicle.

“Please, drunk passengers, no matter how intoxicated you are, try not to leave innerwears or rubbish in the driver’s car.

“Take note, you’re an adult, so don’t act like you have no sense.” he wrote in his caption.

The post has since gone viral with over 27K likes and 5,000 comments from netizens who found the situation rather amusing.

“This tactic, my friend has used since way back in 2018. But if your wife believes in you, then you’re the luckiest person in the solar system,” joked a netizen.