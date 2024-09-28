WHAT does one do when finding out their partner has been unfaithful? Get even or let karma do the work?

Recently, a woman’s exposé of her boyfriend’s cheating episodes involving hundreds of women resulted in his termination from his job as a bank employee.

South China Morning Post reported that the girlfriend crafted a 58-page presentation slide accusing her partner of engaging in sexual activities with more than 300 women, including sex workers, for a year.

Images of his sexual exploits with these numerous women were also included in the presentation.

During the initial stages of their relationship in October 2023, she thought that he was a “gentleman”, as quoted, but nine months into the relationship, she had a rude awakening in June after discovering sexually explicit messages between him and many women.

According to the report, he interacted with these women he found on dating applications, labelling their contact with “trade settlement” terms such as “T0 and T1”.

Her presentation also revealed he made at least nine visits to sex workers, spending between 2,500 yuan to 5,000 yuan (RM1,490 to RM2,981) for each visit from March to August.

The woman said she confronted her boyfriend when she found out about the cheating at first and he promised her that he would change and not cheat again. He also begged her not to tell anyone else about the issue.

She said she forgave him, also for the sake of “not upsetting his parents”, as quoted

But he broke his promise and she was resolved to take revenge after discovering his infidelity again in September.

His employer investigated him following the woman’s revelations of his cheating and the man was subsequently fired and expelled from the Chinese Communist Party.

The woman added that she might report him to the police and relevant authorities as it was illegal to be involved with sex workers in the country.