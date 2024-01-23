GOOD employers are difficult to find, especially if you want a leader that always looks out for your best interests.

One employer that made headlines recently was a Taiwanese content creator who forgoed the “boring” annual dinner and gave each one of his employees a RM1.5K angpow.

Therefore instead of spending the entire sum on a dinner, the management not only decided to distribute the money evenly to all employees but also to discontinue yearly dinners for good.

“Beginning this year, I’m eliminating the annual dinner.”

He continued, “My staff dislikes having dinner with clients and bosses since they find it stressful,“

Knowing that the annual dinner puts unnecessary strain on the staff, he decided to “convert” the occasion into cash beginning this year. He made this decision not just to make the employees happy, but also to provide a positive picture of the company.

“I’m steadily making the office a place that everyone enjoys. I believe that is a good thing,” he added.

In his Facebook post, he joked about the decision to cancel the annual dinner, stating “It’s likely since many of my employees did not win large rewards in the lucky-draw. They believed they were unfortunate.”

He even promised everyone in the office that they would receive the same amount of angpow regardless of how long they had been there.