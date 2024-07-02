THANKS to social media, its very easy of us to be jealous of our friends accomplishments or relationships.

Recently, a dissatisfied woman couldn’t help but compare her relationship to her best friend’s successful partner.

“Through her IG stories, I notice her boyfriend always brings her to different malls to shop for luxury items,“ said the post’s introductory line.

He even drives his BMW to fetch her up from college.”

She initially believed that her best friend’s boyfriend was the wealthy parent’s kid, but upon closer inspection, she discovered that his hard work was the only thing that led to his present prosperity.

“They have been dating for two years and support each other’s academic and professional endeavours. I’m really amazed!” She added.

Furthermore, this comparison had caused her to think a lot about her own boyfriend, who is very different from her best friend’s relationship.

She continued to rant in her post exclaiming that her 23-year-old her boyfriend spends much of his time playing video games at home.

On top of that, he has a used Myvi, but his issues allegedly goes beyond only his gaming habits and vehicle apparently.

“Even though his internship is quickly approaching, he hasn’t even applied anywhere.” The worst part is that he wanted me to edit his résumé.” She expressed dissatisfaction.

The woman further claimed that she couldn’t help but worry about her boyfriend’s current financial precariousness.

“My boyfriend and best friend’s partner are around the same age, but one is a successful man and another is still gaming at home,“ she said as she concluded the post.

While many of us are racing to fulfill our own definition of success, this serves as a sobering reminder that perhaps not everything needs to be hurried. What do you think?