IN relationships, it’s only normal for one’s partner to purchase a gift for their significant other, especially if its something they have had their eye on.

However its important to take note of one’s budgetary constraints of course, as to not burden your partner. Especially if your partner is a type who would be willing to do anything to make you happy.

Just like this woman who in an anonymous X post queried if it was “selfish” to want her boyfriend to buy her an iPhone 16 despite clarifying that she was able to fork out the money for the device.

To make matters worse, she explained that her boyfriend is unable to fork out the money upfront, and needs to settle the price of the iPhone in a 36-month installment.

“Would like to get the opinion of everyone. Is it selfish of me if I can afford to pay for the iPhone 16 in cash because I don’t have many commitments but I still want my boyfriend to buy it for me.

“Boyfriend is unable to pay for the device one off, he can only afford to pay for it on a monthly basis. Even that he will stretch the payments for 36 months,” questioned the woman, asking once again at the end if “it was selfish”.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the pricing of an iPhone 16, it starts at RM3,999 for the base model. Meanwhile the iPhone 16 Plus would cost you a hefty RM4,499.

A quick calculation showed that the man would have to fork out RM111 for 36 months, and this is just for the device and not her actual phone bill.

The post which very quickly garnered 738,000 views has been flooded with almost 900 comments from furious X users who were called the woman out for being more than selfish and for putting her boyfriend in debt.

“Stupid to burden others when it’s not even that important,” said an X user.

“I struggled so hard to buy an iPhone before, even thought about getting into debt, but there were always obstacles. In the end, I bought it with cash. You, who can afford a iPhone 16, still want to burden others with monthly payments. Go dry your brain in the sun a bit so you can think clearly,” commented Ummi.

Some netizens even went to the extent of advising her boyfriend in the comments, informing him to leave the relationship.

“Hopefully your boyfriend finds someone else because he deserves better. Bro, if you’re reading this, please don’t do installments. Three years is a long time, anything can happen. You might even end up marrying someone else, bro,” commented Jelin.

