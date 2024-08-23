Boyfriend wins hearts by wearing girlfriend’s heels during zoo trip

A recent TikTok video has captured hearts online by showcasing a boyfriend’s ultimate gesture of love and support.

The clip, shared by a woman using her TikTok handle @pareepari, reveals how her boyfriend swapped his sneakers for her heels during a zoo trip, a special birthday surprise planned by him.

The woman’s boyfriend had planned a surprise visit to the zoo in conjunction with her birthday. The woman was unaware of the day’s plan. After noticing her discomfort, he offered to take on the challenge himself.

“It’s my birthday, so he wanted to surprise me by taking me to the zoo. Since I didn’t know, I accidentally wore heels. But he offered to switch. Suddenly, he actually seemed to enjoy wearing them!” she shared.

The video, now with over 561,700 views and 68,600 likes, has sparked a wave of admiration and playful comments from netizens.

“They (men) secretly want to try walking in heels, don’t they?” one user called Rara wrote.

While another user called asyikinn joked, “The way he was going down the stairs in heels made him look more fabulous than me, even though I’m a woman.”

“Sis please buy him higher heels,” furelise.x commented.