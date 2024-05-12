A shocking road rage incident has gone viral after a video surfaced online, showing two men violently confronting a driver in Ampang.

The video, shared by The Berita on Facebook, captures the moment one of the men kicks and shatters the window of the car belonging to the person filming.

According to the post, the incident took place at a traffic light near a mall in Ampang, while the victim was on his way to a nearby condominium.

He claims that when he was driving in his lane, he noticed another car attempting to merge into his, prompting him to honk for safety.

“I honked to alert the driver, but he rolled down his window and both the driver and passenger started using profanities,” he wrote.

The situation quickly escalated when the passenger from the other vehicle got out first, followed by the driver.

The passenger can be seen giving the car window a kick, smashing it.

Netizens expressed outrage in the comments section, with some suggesting the victim file a police report, while others called for the culprits’ faces to be revealed, as they were blurred in the video.

One user called HaiQal HaiQal commented: “If you make a police report, the suspects will definitely be sent to jail. Then, they’ll start begging for a lighter sentence, talking about all the responsibilities they have.”

“I want to see their faces... These thugs picked the wrong place/method. The one who broke the glass, I hope you get ‘famous’ because of your thug behavior,” Muhd Safarani Halim wrote.