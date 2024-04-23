24-HOUR mamak stalls, a cornerstone of every Malaysian’s life is under threat.

Recently, The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has urged the Malaysian government to implement stricter regulations on eatery operating hours, citing concerns about rising obesity rates.

In the statement, CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader argued that limiting access to late-night meals would promote healthier eating habits among Malaysians.

Also Read: Stay healthy to overcome dependency

CAP president Mohideen Abdul Kader argues that easy access to late-night meals contributes to unhealthy habits.

Furthermore, studies link them to weight gain, sleep issues, and digestion problems.

Statistics support his concern: Malaysia has the highest adult obesity rate in Southeast Asia, with over half the population overweight or obese, according to the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey.

However, Mohideen acknowledges a complete ban wouldn’t solve the problem entirely.

He believes it would nudge Malaysians towards healthier choices and better sleep by restricting late-night options.

Also Read: Maggot found in customer’s mee goreng mamak sparks social media outrage

Due to that, he proposed a nationwide midnight closing time for all eateries.

This suggestion has sparked outrage online as many netizens criticising his suggestion as impractical and an infringement on personal freedom.

To underline the public’s strong reliance on 24-hour food access, a wave of online comments flooded platforms.

With many expressing frustration with the proposal, stating: “These eateries are lifesavers for late-shift workers!’ and ‘It’s about consumer choice, not government overreach!”

Additionally, these comments highlight the crucial role Mamak stalls play in people’s lives, particularly for those who work unconventional hours or lack access to alternative late-night food options.

What do you think? Can restricting food access curb, really reduce Malaysia’s obesity rates?

Read More: Mamak restaurant ordered to close for 14 days after video of staff allegedly urinating in drain