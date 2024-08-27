Chaotic scenes at highway toll as sea of “mat rempits” attempt to evade police op

A large group of mat rempits once again caused havoc on the roads, allegedly this time at a Puchong toll, where they attempted to evade a large-scale police operation.

The chaotic scene was captured by TikTok user @brenko3600, who posted multiple videos of the incident, commenting, “There’s an issue in Puchong.”

In the footage, the mat rempits can be seen riding motorcycles in large numbers, fleeing from the toll towards a smaller road in an attempt to escape the pursuing police officers.

However, their escape was short-lived as officers swiftly blocked the exit, leaving the riders no choice but to continue straight ahead—only to face yet another roadblock.

Desperate to avoid arrests, the mat rempits began U-turning and riding against traffic, causing significant disruption for other motorists on the highway.

The situation escalated further when some riders stopped in the middle of the road to assess the police’s next move, seemingly trapped between two police barriers.

Previously it was reported that a video posted on X showing hundreds of mat rempits riding against traffic on the highways of Bagan, Penang went viral. (Is there a link to this video?)

The incident has raised questions about the growing mat rempit culture, with many urging for more proactive measures to curb such dangerous behaviour.

One netizen called tango wrote: “Please enforce the law. These guys are driving against the flow of traffic and it’s dangerous.”

“Where are you running to?” PUTERA SULUNG97 commented jokingly.