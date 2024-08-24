A video capturing an unfortunate incident involving a group of 15 Chinese tourists being chased off a tour bus in Singapore has gone viral on TikTok.

Shared by user @garygaryocp, the video has since amassed over 258,000 views and has been widely circulated on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on August 16 around noon at Race Course Road.

According to the tourists, tensions escalated after they declined to purchase souvenirs offered by the bus driver.

A heated altercation ensued, with the driver allegedly insulting the tourists. In a video recorded by one of the passengers, a shouting match can be seen, followed by the driver forcing out the group along with their luggage, leaving them stranded by the roadside.

One tourist even claimed to have been hit by the bus door during the ordeal.

Shin Min Daily News, a Singaporean Chinese news outlet reported the tour group consisted of 15 tourists from China.

The Singapore Tourism Board has since launched an investigation into the matter.

But Additionally, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore intervened by assisting the affected tourists after receiving a distress call.

No further comments have been made by the tour company or the driver involved in the incident.

Netizens share their thoughts in the comments with many Sinagporeans expressing shock that such an incident took place in their country.

“Really our country then the tourism board should start to do some action how can we become like that?” one user called eunizeneo commented.

Alvin wrote: “Surely there are some bad eggs in society. our government will take actions. Don’t worry.”