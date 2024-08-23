A woman from Singapore listed in a recent TikTok video why she prefers Amsterdam to her home country.

In the video, @yantheboo cited several reasons she chose to leave, ranging from safety concerns to comparing the quality of life.

She claimed that Singapore is “overcrowded”, claiming that the country is “densely populated”, comparing the population as six times more to Amsterdam.

Not only that, Yan claims that she no longer feels safe in her home country as a girl, citing several cases of women and girls in Singapore being the victims of “upskirting” and molestation cases as well as catcalling.

“Being abroad, I don’t receive unsolicited stares that would make me uncoomfortable,” she said in her video.

Furthermore, Yan pointed out how work-life balance is considered a “luxury” in Singapore in comparison to Amsterdam where the people “value their time outside work”, with no expectations of overtime work or being bothered with work during off days.

She also said despite her “lesser” net salary, her hourly rate is “way better”.

In terms of life’s realities in Singapore, she brought up how she was always questioned on her career prospects and income, reflecting how she felt that she was in a constant rat race.

Meanwhile, she mentioned how she was treated abroad at an individual level, where people asked her about her hobbies as opposed to asking her about her job.

“Being away allows me to have the time and capacity to explore what I want. It allows me to be free from societal pressure of what I should be,” she added.

Some users disagreed with her views, especially when it comes to safety however many agreed when she spoke up about the work-life balance between both countries.

