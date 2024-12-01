Weddings are a memorable occasion but not for this couple whose wedding day became a nightmare— because of their inconsiderate relatives.

Local writer and lecturer Azizul Azli Ahmad shared the woman’s heartbreaking story on his Facebook page. According to the woman, she had planned her wedding specifically for 150 guests in a beautiful venue that she found ideal.

She explained that it was supposed to be an intimate wedding and her parents went along with her plan. However, the only people who weren’t happy with her plan were her relatives.

Her relatives butted in stating that in this day and age, 150 pax for a wedding was not a logical number. But to the bride, the 150 pax included her relatives, close friends, and a couple of close friends of her parents.

And instead of celebrating a supposed happy day with her husband and family, her inconsiderate relatives took it upon themselves to invite neighbours and friends to the point where there were 400 people at her venue.

“You know what, without my knowledge, my relatives had just invited their neighbours to attend my wedding on the pretext to liven up the occasion. I knew some of them as I saw them when I was at my relatives home.

“The food very quickly became not enough. Don’t even talk about the goodies, it was chaos because many of the guests could not get it. There were some guests who were stuck just eating kuih because all the dishes at the buffet were wiped clean. It went from 150 pax to 400 pax.”

The post which has since garnered 1.2K shares had netizens disapproving of the actions of the woman’s relatives.

“It’s so easy to talk awful things about a person’s wedding. People have budgeted right and if you have plans on adding guests, don’t just speak of it, add in some of your money as well. Don’t burden the bride and groom,” commented one of the clearly frustrated netizens.