AS a consumer, it’s only natural for us to want to get our money’s worth in regards to our purchases.

Unfortunately, not all local sellers are true to their products that they sell.

Frustrated customer @alisssfd89 took to his TikTok account to share how the buns he had purchased from a local seller only sold the jam filling on the edges of the bun.

In the 43-second video, the user also had his friend pry open the content of the bun to the camera only to reveal a completely empty bun in the middle with a meagre amount of filling spread at the edges of the bun.

“Surprise!” said the user, after he revealed the inside of the bun.

The friend then could be heard saying that the buns had cost them RM12. He then takes out another bun from the plastic container and gets a friend to pry it open.

“Is it the same?” the man queried. Unfortunately, the bun had the exact same amount of filling as the previous ones, completely devoid in the centre and just a slight filling at the corners.

This tactic of filling up the buns at the corner would make it look like the buns were oozing out with jam when in actual fact, it had none on the inside.

“What kind of bun is this? This is cheating.

“They cheated us through our eyes, but they cannot cheat our mouths,” lamented the man.

The video has garnered almost 700k views with TikTok users commenting that local sellers should be more ethical in selling their goods.

“Nowadays, even bread is subject to scams. I used to think only curry puffs could be scammed. It’s better to buy bread from the shop for RM1.60, where you get it fully filled with cream,” commented a user.

Some also shared their own experiences being scammed by local vendors.

“I’ve also experienced getting scammed with takoyaki filling. The squid was as small as a peanut. Such deceit,” shared a user.

