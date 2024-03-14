Ramadan is back and this means the highly-anticipated Ramadan bazaar has made a comeback. However, in the past few years, the sky rocketing prices and decreasing quality of food have put a damper on things.

A customer was left disappointed after the pulut panggang he purchased at a Ramadan bazaar turned out to be rock hard.

Pulut panggang is a famous traditional Malaysian food that contains aromatic glutinous rice which is filled with a spicy sambal filling. The rice is wrapped in banana leaves before it is grilled and served. This snack usually has a soft and chewy texture.

In the 12-second video, he demonstrates the hardness of the pulut panggang by striking it against the plate and a clink sound could be heard. In the comment section, the customer explained that he paid RM13 for 10 sticks of pulut panggang.

The video which has since garnered 86k views has been flooded with comments from TikTok users who expressed their frustration towards the food sold at the Ramadan bazaar.

“Last year, when I purchased it for the first time, it was so tasty. Then when I repeated my purchase, to my horror when I opened the banana leaves, it had gone bad. I stopped buying after that,” shared a TikTok user.

“If its possible, this year I’m trying to avoid buying food at the Ramadan bazaar because I’ve experienced this one too many times,” commented another disappointed TikTok user.

ALSO READ:

Bazaar Ramadan stall exposed for selling RM15 nasi lemak with chicken

Food items sold in TTDI Ramadan bazaar see price hike due to high cost of ingredients