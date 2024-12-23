NORMALLY when a customer requests not to have any ice in a typically iced drink, they would usually receive a full glass no matter what, probably with extra charges.

Unfortunately, a woman recently proved that was not the case, recently alleging that she received her cup a quarter full instead.

According to a TikTok video by @ariymadri, she claimed that she bought the drink from a popular chain eatery.

In her video, she swirled the small amount of drink in her cup, also showing her cup still sealed with the plastic cover.

Areey, the customer, also alleged that the worker told her that is the usual amount dispensed in the cup as she requested for no ice.

Netizens were taken aback by the tiny beverage amount while others claimed that the eatery’s drink machine dispenses a certain amount according to set measurements.

