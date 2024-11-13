THERE are times when we dine in certain eateries, we notice that the drinks alone can take up the cost of the bill as compared to the food - considering the value of the items.

A woman recently shared how a simple cup of hot Milo costs more than the food she ordered at a local eatery chain in Klang recently.

Sharing her experience on Xiaohongshu, an image of the receipt attached showed the 45-year-old’s order of hot ‘Milo kosong’ priced at RM8.40.

The mother of two also ordered three packets of fried noodles, priced at RM17.70, which makes one packet RM5.90.

“I was shocked when I got the receipt, the drink was more expensive than the main meal,” she said in her post.

One Xiaohongshu user teasingly remarked the woman for expecting the prices to be as ordering in a mamak restaurant.

Still, she countered that she did not expect the prices to be similar to a mamak eatery but did not think of the cost of the drink to be higher than a fast food place.

Another user advised her to complain about the Milo pricing to the authorities, claiming that the eatery is in violation of the “anti-profiteering law”.

