Customer spots rat in restaurant chain in KL mall

RESTAURANT hygiene standards in Malaysia continues to be a prevalent topic with numerous consumers as of late calling out eateries for their lack of cleanliness.

Recently, a customer spotted an unwelcome visitor scurrying in an international restaurant chain in a Kuala Lumpur shopping complex.

Taking to Tiktok, @nunu.lifter posted a video showing what is believed to be a rat scuttling on the floor near the seating area opposite her.

Alluding the rodent to popular fictional character, Remy, the young woman alleged that the rat was in the premises “for a while”.

“No appetite anymore,” she captioned the video.

She also urged the eatery to do a thorough cleaning and conduct a pest removal.

Netizens pushed her to lodge a complaint regarding the issue on the eatery’s website or application.

In contrast, others alleged that the eatery chain has pest issues in other locations for sometime, also claiming the staff did not take further action.

On the other hand, many users have alleged to have spotted rats in the shopping complex the chain eatery is located in.