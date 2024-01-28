A fervent supporter of Harimau Malaya, Derric Gan, gained widespread attention on Friday (Jan 26) when he decided to sell his motorcycle to finance his journey to Qatar and watch the team live.

Since then, numerous individuals have extended offers for a new bike, and various eateries are providing him with complimentary food and beverages.

Upon his arrival at KLIA last night (Jan 27), Derric was greeted with enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

However, the unexpected highlight awaited him – a brand-new motorcycle valued at RM5,400, generously gifted by Modenas, as revealed in a Facebook post by Malaysian radio station Era.

Derric's journey began with the liquidation of his assets to fund his trip, but he returned to Malaysia with an unexpected and improved possession.

Reports from Kosmo indicate that Derrick even had the opportunity to converse with the national goalkeeper, Ahmad Syihan.

Hailing from Malacca, Derric expressed his surprise at becoming viral due to his selfless act. During an interaction with the media, he mentioned that he was only made aware of his viral crying image in Qatar after being informed by his wife and family.