RECENTLY, TikTok user @zuarcity shared a surprising incident where her CCTV footage revealed a delivery man arriving at 1am to deliver a parcel.

Sitie, the TikTok user, received a notification on her phone that a parcel had been delivered at 1 in the morning.

Curious about the odd timing, she checked her CCTV and confirmed the delivery happened exactly at 12.57am.

“It’s always better to be tired from earning money than to be tired from not having any money,” she shared, praising the courier for his dedication.

“I bet he was trying to hit his work targets. I wonder how long he’d been working to get all the deliveries done that day,” she said.

Netizens were quick to share their admiration in the comments.

One user remarked,“It’s important for everyone to understand that delivery people need to hit their work targets. My husband once complained about making a delivery at 11pm.”

Another noted, “People who work until 1am often have two jobs. I hope everything goes smoothly for him.”

The comments continued with appreciation for the hardworking courier:

“I hope everything goes smoothly for everyone working hard to make ends meet,” and “I’ve had this experience before and it always makes me happy to get my parcels. Thank you to all the hardworking delivery people out there.”