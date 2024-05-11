A delivery rider recently shared how he woke a driver from his slumber at the traffic light in Selayang.

Taking to TikTok, the rider noticed a car not moving on a busy road, holding up other vehicles behind him.

In his video, he persistently knocked on the man’s window to wake him up.

He added that despite several vehicles honking, he did not wake up, indicating he was in a deep slumber.

ALSO READ: Huge risks from a little nap

The driver finally woke up and lowered his back window and after the rider told him he was asleep at the wheel, he quickly drove off.

Replying to several comments, he said the driver was in a drowsy state when he stirred from his slumber.

Several commenters breathed a sigh of relief seeing that the man eventually woke up and were grateful that nothing worse befell upon him while asleep behind the wheel.

Some shared their own experiences of dozing off while waiting at the traffic light, reflecting how scary those incidents were.

ALSO READ: Pay attention to health to prevent microsleep: Expert