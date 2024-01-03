WHILE living with disabilities can be challenging, the government has provided certain amenities to make life easier for people with disabilities in Malaysia.

However, some may not be aware of said amenity provided, which may lead to a grave misunderstanding.

A man with disabilities recently expressed his confusion, wondering why he received a fine for not paying his parking fare by the city council.

In a post on X by @Vandeeta3, he wondered why the Kajang City Council officer had not noticed his Person With Disabilities (OKU) card on the dashboard near the windshield of the car.

“Don’t people with disabilities get free parking?” he wrote in his post.

He added in the comment section of his post that garnered over 1,100 reposts, 2,600 likes and 474.7K views — that an OKU sticker was also placed on the vehicle’s windshield, that was blocked by the summons ticket.

In another post, he stated that he met with an officer from the MPKJ corporate bureau to get to the bottom of the matter.

“In terms of the local authorities’ regulations in Selangor, a person with disabilities must apply for an OKU sticker and placard to qualify for access to any OKU parking space for free from the local authorities.

“People with disabilities can also use the normal parking space as usual without payment, as I have stated earlier,” he said.

He also pointed out that there were no “concrete guidelines” in regards to PWDs’ eligibility for the OKU parking spot if they are in other states besides Selangor.

“What I mean is to make the system uniform by using only one type of logo and registration in any state PWDs reside for their convenience while traveling interstate,” he added.

People in the comments have advised the young man to apply for a “legitimate” OKU sticker from his city council to ensure such issues do not arise in the future.

