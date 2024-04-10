MANY of dream of the day that we would be able to afford to bring our families or our parents on holiday. However sometimes that good intention can be easily taken advantage— even by one’s own family members.

A disappointed Malaysian learned his lesson the hard way after his good intentions to bring the entire family on a holiday were taken advantage by his own siblings.

In a post on @meinmokhtar’s X account, the anonymous person shared that he had received a bonus of around RM10,000 and that he planned on bringing his family for a holiday.

He explained that he had covered his entire family’s holiday expenses from flight tickets, the hotel stay, and even the food. “From flight tickets, meals, and hotel, everything I paid. Every single cent,” confessed the person.

One day (presumably during the vacation), he found himself short of change to pay the parking ticket and he requested the help of his family members. However, not even one of his family members volunteered to help him out with the RM5 that was required to pay the parking.

“I paid for everything and all I asked for was RM5 and they said they did not have the money. Can you imagine, I had to resort to pay parking with a RM100 note?”

To make matters worse, his siblings later on requested him to pay for the souvenirs for their work colleagues. This infuriated him more as he did not understand why he had to fork out the money to pay for his sibling’s colleagues souvenirs.

He also added that he spent nearly RM1,500 just on the souvenirs!

“They (his siblings) looked frustrated when I refused to pay but they did not see how much I have paid so far.

“Imagine the RM10,000, I have spent it on them only. Yet when I ask for RM5 for the parking, they were being so calculative,” lamented the person.

To his horror, he discovered that not even one of his siblings had brought money for the trip, under the hope that he would be sponsoring the entire vacation.

“I don’t mind because it was my intention to bring my mother on a holiday, but at least bring some money for your own expenses.”

ALSO READ: Family who ordered 600 plates of meat in Bintulu hotpot eatery caught packing meat in plastic bag

The anonymous person shared at the end of the post that he doesn’t even have enough money to spend for the month.

The X post has since amassed almost 35,000 views with comments from netizens sympathising with the incident.

“Poor anon. I hope you can be patient. It’s okay; be sincere, and insyaAllah, there will be rewards for you later. Just remember, not everyone is born with common sense,” commented @Potatorabun.

A few X users also advised him to be more wise with his money and to save some for the future.

“Teaching for anon: When you get a bonus, don’t just think about spending it. Think about how much you want to save—aim for at least 50%, especially for your first bonus. You can plan how to use any extra amount after that. Control your spending habits. Also, inform your family about that amount; it’s a good kind of “lie” for their benefit,” advised @SyamimiFakri.