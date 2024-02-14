WE all love to receive ang pow during Chinese New Year, be it from your family members, close relatives and even our employer, as a employer took it to the next level with an ang pow giving ceremony.

According to a Xiao Hong Shu post by MNJ Kitchen专业橱柜, Michael, the boss of a company arranged banknotes that worth more than RM6,000 on a dining table.

For the sake of simplicity, the amount of the employee’s ang pow money will be depended on how much money they can scoop.

According to the post, the employees were given only one chance to grab as much money as they could into a big bowl beside the table.

While the game may seem simple on the first glance, the employees had to first be blindfolded and even had to make a few body spins to cause dizziness in order to raise the difficulty of the game.

Based on the video below, the employees managed to secure themselves a few hundred ringgit for themselves but here comes the twist, the money from the game was not even part of the actual ang pow money!

According to World of Buzz, the company’s customer service, Miss Lee said that this was not the first time Michael held this game for the company, as they came up with this game last year.

Not only that, she said that the game was held right before Chinese New Year dinner and even gave the employees an additional two days’ holiday for Chinese New Year celebration.