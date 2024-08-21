WE are all familiar with the sight of a driver holding their mobile phones while on the road, threatening not only their safety but everyone else’s.

Recently, a driver was caught watching a video while driving, according to a video posted by @mynewshub on X.

The video showed the individual holding the phone with one hand while gripping the steering wheel with the other.

Netizens were understandably outraged by the driver’s reckless behaviour, urging the police to look into the matter.

Others remarked these sightings have become quite common.