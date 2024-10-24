IN June 2022, the Transport Ministry (MOT) announced a ban with immediate effect for several classes of micro-mobility vehicles (MMV) namely e-scooters and mopeds from using public roads.

But time and time again, we come across videos of people recklessly driving their e-scooters on public roads, without a care for their safety or even worse, for the other motorists using the road.

A TikTok video from user @pelanggaran.trafi posted four days ago has recently gone viral after it showed eight people driving their scooters recklessly on the roads of Kuala Lumpur.

In the video, the eight people could be seen on all sides of the road, a few riding on the left, a few in the middle lane, and one even on the right lane before he proceeded to swerve to the middle.

Despite the vehicle (the one taking the footage) is behind them, the men riding the e-scooters seem completely oblivious and continue to steer their e-scooters on the middle lane.

“Welcome to Malaysia man, where everyday you see some mind-blowing stuff on the road.

“This is really, really next level,” the disgruntled driver could be heard saying.

The video has so far garnered over 56,000 views and over 350 comments from displeased netizens voicing their displeasure that the men so easily flouted the road rules.

Many also commented that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) ought to take action towards the reckless e-scooter riders.

“How is this allowed? Take action please,” urged @mename.

“This can be summoned. After all, it’s about the safety of other road users,” commented @syadzha.

A few also suggested that the men could be tourists and hence why they felt they could do what they pleased on the road.

