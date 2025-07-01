WHILE many face challenges in saving money, an elderly man in Japan has found ways to make the most of the resources around him without forking out much.

The man recently garnered online attention for his frugal ways, by taking advantage of whatever coupons and free offers available.

South China Morning Post reported that Hiroto Kiritani, 75, maintains his frugality despite earning a lucrative sum in the stock market.

He began his career playing the Japanese version of chess, ‘shogi’.

Kiritani leads a simple lifestyle and tries to minimise his spending as much as he can, to the point of only travelling by bicycle, which he acquired through couponing.

ALSO READ: Frugal lifestyle gets Japanese man RM4mil savings, early retirement

The elderly man’s changed his ways back in 2008 during the stock market crash where he lost 200 million yen (RM5.7 million).

Now, through his efforts in making sure he does not waste money ever again after the incident, he has amassed nearly 600 million yen (RM17.1 million).

Following his loss in 2008, Kiritani started to collect coupons and shareholder benefits from more than 1,000 companies, including food, apparel and entertainment sectors where he holds stocks.

With his quick wit and keen observation, he managed to earn his first 100 million yen (RM2.9 million) and by mid-2024, his wealth rose to a whopping 600 million yen.

Everyday, he is determined to redeem coupons before their expiration date as he believes that “letting coupons expire is shameful”, as quoted.

ALSO READ: M’sian couple snags RM700k house with genius 20% monthly savings hack

He gets an early start going around Tokyo daily, visiting restaurants for free meals.

His pursuit for free things extends to activities he does not have “interest” in, as quoted, aside from meals and other necessities.

Through his couponing and collecting deals around him, he has managed to redeem gym memberships, film tickets, sauna services, karaoke sessions and has gone on roller coasters and tried bungee jumping, just because they are free of charge.

Not only that, Kiritani has gotten more than 300 movie vouchers annually and can watch up to 140 films each year but he mostly does not know what the movies are about, saying the theatre seats “help him sleep”, as quoted.

Kiritani has also shared his tips and tricks on living frugally in books he has written and television appearances, reportedly inspiring the youth to make the most of what they have.