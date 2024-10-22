INTERVIEWING candidates takes a special kind of skill.

Sometimes it takes more than vetting the person and putting them through a rigorous interview.

Shakirah Syed took to Threads to share her experience with helping a candidate who was struggling to attend the job interview.

According to her, the candidate had travelled from Terengganu to attend the second round of interview which was done in person.

The earnest candidate took a bus and even stayed in a hotel for the interview which was scheduled at 11am.

“For the second round, she had to come in person. I thought she was independent and could manage,” recalled Shakirah.

However on the day of the interview, at 10.50am, the candidate had still not shown up, surprising Shakirah.

A quick phone call to the girl revealed that she had missed the bus and was waiting for the next bus.

Shakirah advised her to use an e-hailing service, but the girl shared that she only had enough money on her for a trip back to Terengganu.

“At that moment, I wasn’t sure what was on my mind, but I asked her to take a Grab. She said, “But I don’t have any more money, just enough for my trip back home.”

Without hesitation, Shakirah booked an e-hailing ride for the candidate and paid for it.

And in case you’re wondering if the candidate secured the job, yes she did and is happily working at the company!

Shakirah ended her post sharing that she was once in a similar situation and that everyone deserves a fair chance.

“I’m glad she got the job, and now she’s happily working.

“Because I’ve been in that situation once, and everybody deserves a chance and a platform to showcase their skills,” she shared.

Her Threads post has since received 4,600 likes and netizens who were touched by the act of kindness, flooded the comments with praise.

“So kind of you! Going to (an) interview (would) cost a lot of money especially when it requires you (to) travel to another state or country. Glad she (could) make it to the interview and secured the job,” commented Kelly.

“Every successful person you see today likely had an unsung hero in their past who offered help during their lowest moments, when they needed it the most. Kudos to you for being the unsung hero to a stranger,” praised Naz.

Many others also took to the comments section to share their experience interviewing candidates.

“I’ve been there. As a HR professional, we need to have tolerance and compassion. Once, a candidate from Melaka traveled to Terengganu on an old scooter. Hearing that, we booked a room stay near the office for them. Now, they’ve reached the level of manager, and never once have they become arrogant, even though I no longer work there,” shared she.melati.

Truly a sweet gesture displayed by Shakirah! We can’t help but feel moved by it.

