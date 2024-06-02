BEING able to own a car is indeed a luxury. Unfortunately, there are some who consider some car brands ‘unworthy’.

In a recent Facebook post by Utarmeme, an unnamed Malaysian guy expressed interest in the new Proton S70, which he said had a decent interior.

However his girlfriend had other thoughts about the car. Unpleased with his taste, she allegedly said “Proton?” Ew no!”

The woman mentioned that her best friend’s boyfriend drives a Honda City so she wanted her boyfriend to one up him by driving a Honda Civic instead.

While the two were arguing over the car, the salesperson attempted to persuade the girl about the advantages of acquiring the new S70.

“Who drives Proton?” “Only Bangladeshis do,“ she said condescendingly.

In the end, the woman got her away when her boyfriend agreed to purchasing a Honda Civic.

With his budget, he could only buy a used Honda Civic.

To make matters worse, he tried asking her to contribute RM200 to help him with the monthly car loan, to which she rejected. He also added that he has to drop her off at work and pick her up after work.

“I was getting ready to eat bread and noodles every day for the car,” the man said.

However, when the car finally arrived, another issue arose. His girlfriend brought up the used BMW 3 Series that her best friend’s boyfriend had recently acquired.

According to the man, she could not stop complaining about her best friend and the money her partner had. The man lost his patience and got into a fight with her.

The argument eventually escalated to insults over his physical looks before the girl stormed off from the residence.

Furthermore, in an attempt to assist with the instalment, the man is now left wondering if he may utilise the Civic as Grab or Lalamove.

What would you do if you were in the man’s place?