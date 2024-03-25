KUALA LUMPUR: Social media user, @ladsheer recently exposes fake hotel listing on popular booking platform.

Despite some checks, the user trusted the platform’s reputation and booked the suspiciously cheap, new listing for a family gathering.

In a series of posts via X, she raised the issue when she described her experience making a reservation with the lodging booking platform for a family reunion.

After trusting the known platform’s reputation and after carrying out a number of checks, the social media user proceeded to place the booking although the so-called property was new to the site.

“Seems legit, cheaper because it’s new maybe,” she stated.

After booking a seemingly cheap new listing for a family trip, the user discovered the property didn’t exist and that the alleged owner had vanished.

On top of that, despite contacting the booking platform, they received a weak explanation and no help.

Fortunately, her tale spread quickly on social media leading other to expose similar frauds on the platform.

The post she wrote has been re-posted and has over 300,000 views on X.

However the story is not unusual; since others have shared similar stories of being tricked on the network.

A user shared “Used the platform to book a room. Arrived at the hotel and they said they no longer list their property on the platform. However, the hotel still appears on their listings.”

An enraged user additionally declared, “Never using the platform again.”

Meanwhile, another netizen stated that it is incredible that the “scammer” made it to the property booking site because they were previously only available on the social networking platform.

Another user further responded, “According to security guards, there are no properties in the area registered as homestay.”

