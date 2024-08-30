SABAH is known far and wide for its breathtaking sunsets which one can view from its many beaches, with Tanjung Aru being one of its most iconic.

However, a viral video has been circulating on TikTok showing visitors were now being charged for sitting at tables and chairs at the Tanjung Aru beach.

@MurMur_travel_n_tour took to their TikTok account to share the situation, with the caption, “ “No comment. You want to watch the sunset, right? Then you’ll have to sacrifice a little bit.”

In the 28-second video, plastic tables and chairs could be seen arranged across the Tanjung Aru Beach.

Written on each table is a RM15, which was the fee one would need to pay to be able to sit and enjoy the view of the ocean. From the video, it is also observed that the RM15 table can seat four pax.

It is also interesting to note that tables which are able to accomodate a larger crowd are charged at a higher rate, RM20.

From the video, many of the tables are understandably left unoccupied. Instead, the visitors could be seen opting to sit on the pavement or the sand.

The video which has since gone viral has garnered over 170,000 views and more than 600 comments from appalled Malaysian TikTok users.

Many expressed their frustration towards the “table sitting fees” and commented that they would rather sit on the sand than fork out the money.

“I’d rather sit on the sand than pay the price for a chair and table. Let it rot and fall apart there,” said @zuejay88.

Some also commented that the prices of the tables have increased and that previously, it was just RM5 and RM10.

“But it used to be RM10, and now the price is skyrocketing all the way to the seventh heaven?” said @Nurul.

Others suggested that it would be a better idea to bring one’s own chair and table instead of paying for a table.

“Now we have to pay. It’s better to bring your own healing chair and table. You can sit anywhere,” commented @Abbygail.

