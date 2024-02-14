A guy in China astonished mainland social media by flying his seven-year-old daughter to their remote birthplace for Lunar New Year to escape the yearly traffic bottlenecks.

The guy, surnamed Wang, who teaches pilots in eastern China’s Anhui province, claimed he has been taking his daughter home in the two-seater plane for years for festivals and vacations.

Wang stated that it took them 50 minutes to fly to his parents’ house, which was two hours faster than driving, and the small girl grew so accustomed to it that she would snooze during the ride.

He claimed all he had to do was ask for usage of the route a few hours in advance and make sure he was allowed to park at the flying camp near his parents’ home.

Wang stated that the little plane they used cost 1.1 million yuan (RM741k) and could go 1,200 kilometres on a full tank of fuel.

This year’s Chunyun is projected to run 40 days, from January 26 to March 5, around the Lunar New Year, which is on February 10. According to China’s Ministry of Transport, a record 9 billion passenger travels are expected over this time period.

China’s Spring Festival travel rush, also known as Chunyun, is the world’s greatest yearly human movement due to the popularity of family reunions.

The predicted figure is nearly double the 4.7 billion journeys made during last year’s Spring Festival, and nine times that of 2022, when the tight zero-Covid policy continued to have a significant influence on people’s lives.