A Malaysian couple’s unusual choice of wedding door gift has ignited a heated debate on social media.

A video, shared by X user @mhmmdhsm, showcased guests being greeted with plastic bags filled with colourful Betta fish, commonly known as fighting fish.

Captioned as “This wedding door gift is something different—cost-effective and doesn’t break the bank,” the viral clip revealed large red plastic bags containing smaller translucent ones, each holding a fighting fish in water.

These fish, known for their vibrant colours and aggressive nature, are typically housed individually to prevent fights.

While the fish can range in price from RM2 to RM30 depending on their breed, colour and fin type, the couple’s unique gesture has received mixed reactions from social media users.

Some have called it an act of animal cruelty, raising concerns over the practicality of gifting live fish.

One user called Johan Palmer commented: “Yesterday we went to the same event. The kids were happy that they got fish.”

Others voiced concerns that most of the fish would not survive long in the care of unprepared guests.

“I disagree with giving fish as door gifts. Caring for fish requires knowledge and responsibility, just like other animals. Giving them to random people can lead to their death.

“We need to educate ourselves,“ Gori Buchou commented.

“Things like this shouldn’t be practised or made viral. Animals shouldn’t be used as entertainment like this.

“Betta fish are often kept as pets without proper research, leading to passive abuse. But then again, who cares, right? It’s all about the engagement money,” mardhiah wrote.

The post has garnered over 906,000 views and 850 comments on X, sparking widespread debate about the ethics of using live animals as door gifts.