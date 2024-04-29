University students have no doubt a lot to balance on their plate— endless classes, thesis and exams.

Unfortunately some also have to deal with financial struggles and how to make it to the end of the month with a limited allowance.

Thankfully, there are always kind Samaritans to help the students in need.

Facebook page Pekan Community posted how a food stall located in Kolej Dahlia UiTM Puncak Alam has a sweet notice in the students canteen which caters to students struggling financially.

“To the students, if you have no money whatsoever and would like to have a meal and a drink, please do not try to withstand the hunger.

“Let the staff or me know, and the meal will be on me.

The owner of the food stall even added that they were also once a student and understand what the students are going through.

“If you are feeling shy or embarrassed, you may come to the back to speak, as I was once a student,” said the notice, before it signed as Stall Number 4 Kolej Dahlia.

The post has since garnered over 12K likes and 1.4K shares, with many praising the kindness of the food stall owner.

Many Facebook users also took to the post to share their own experiences as a student that had no money to buy food.

“It’s sad to think back when I was a student and didn’t have money to eat. I even endured hunger pains due to gastritis. I only ate at night when my friend treated me, but after eating, I vomited severely and fainted because of the trapped wind in my body. It’s sad to remember. Sometimes, I only ate once a day, just instant noodles. At night, at times I only ate one piece of roti canai to endure the hunger,” shared user Ummi Humaira Ima.

While another commented, “His intention when he was a student was to help the students in need, and now he’s doing that. May God grants him more.”

What a truly sweet gesture!

