A man was astonished to find that his friend’s vacant house in Puchong, Selangor, left untouched for a decade, had been “invaded” by foreign nationals.

Shared initially on Facebook by user Srilabu Kedah, the man explained that he was helping his friend sell the property.

Upon visiting the house, imagine his surprise when he discovered foreigners in the house, despite the owner claiming it had been empty for years.

Having been entrusted with the keys by mail, the man in charge of the buying and selling process was shocked to find occupants.

The owner confirmed the house had been vacant since purchase, and the man, unable to communicate with the non-English-speaking foreigners, expressed disbelief at their boldness in invading someone’s home.

The man spoke to the foreigners’ Bangladeshi supervisor, who revealed they had been living there without paying rent.

Concerned, the man urged the owner to file a police report and promised to report the matter to the Immigration Department, emphasising the need for vigilance among homeowners with unoccupied properties.