Currently, Malaysian citizens who seek treatment at government hospitals and clinics only must pay RM1 for outpatient care.

And did you know that this policy has been maintained for the past 45 years?

Former Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah recently took to his Facebook page on May 30 (Thursday) to share an old consultation receipt from the year 1979.

The receipt showed the patient was charged just RM1 for a medical examination at a government hospital in Terengganu.

“Nostalgic receipt for medical treatment for citizens from the year 1979 and until today, the price has remained the same,” captioned Noor Hisham in his post.

The Facebook post has since garnered 2.5k likes and 200 over comments from netizens who shared their thoughts on the RM1 medical consultation fees.

”Malaysians are blessed with cheap medical fees. Now most government hospitals are equipped with better facilities compared to previously.

“We still need to strengthen our healthcare system to provide the best care and treatment to those in need and cannot afford the medical fees,” said Lian Chie.

A curious netizen took to the comment section to ask Noor Hisham his honest opinion on the RM1 charge to which he replied, “Malaysians should continue to count our blessings”.

While some Facebook users commented that the price should be increased.

“RM1 in 1979 is like RM25 now. This should have been revised.

“It is illogical that we ask people to pay the same amount, yet salary and other cost have gone up,” commented Zaki.

“The price is irrelevant during this current times. The price of medication has gone up.

“Appreciate your medication and how lucky we are to be citizens,” shared Fitri.