Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton made a surprise appearance at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seri Keramat today, suprising Malaysians online. The visit was captured and shared on X by user fazz @FazreenIdham.

Marking Petronas’s 50th anniversary, Hamilton’s visit was part of the “Towards Sustainable Communities” programme, a collaboration between the school’s Teacher-Parent Association (PIBG) and Petrosains.

He was accompanied by several crew members who joined the celebration.

Fazz captioned his post, “Lewis came to the school because of this” and attached a picture of the school’s achievement for “National Petronas Chemicals Group Champion 2023.”

Amassing over 1,000 reposts so far, this event has taken Malaysians by surprise, as no one anticipated the sight of the F1 icon, who recently joined Ferrari, making an appearance in Keramat of all places.

“Lewis Hamilton in Keramat” was not on my 2024 bingo card,“ said user @sengfoo88.

Stc Logis @LogisStc even jokingly commented: “Is this in conjunction with the Ramadan programme?” of which the original poster replied “Breaking fast ceremony.”



