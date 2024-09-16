IF the ‘Kita Jaga Kita’ movement taught us one thing, it is that Malaysians will always be there to help someone in need, whether it is our own people or a tourist in need of help.

Two Singaporean tourists recently took to Reddit to thank to share their encounter with a kind Malaysian samaritan in a local mall.

In the post, they shared that they had gone into Johor Bahru City Square car park. However at the car park gantry barrier, they discovered that they were required to manually pay for the parking ticket in the counter.

Unfortunately, they only had RM2 in their wallet.

“Needed one more RM1 to pay for the parking. It was a Sunday night too,” recalled the tourist, adding that they were one of the last few patrons to exit the shopping mall.

Out of the blue, a man approached them and requested how much money they required in order to pay for the parking.

They noticed that the stranger also had a stack of RM1 notes in his hand.

“We said RM1 and then he just gave it to us and walked away, didn’t even let us say thank you or pay him back,” said the astonished tourist.

She explained that to some, RM1 may seem like a small amount, but the bigger picture was that they were stuck there and to make matters worse, all the shops in the mall had closed.

“Some say RM1 is not much at all, but honestly we were stuck there, and all the shops are closed so this RM1 meant a lot to us.”

However before they could even thank the mysterious stranger, he left.

“Didn’t get to say thank you to the man because he went away very fast, like he wasn’t even expecting praise,” said the tourist, adding that she had resorted to posting her experience on Reddit to thank the man for his kindness and to Malaysians as well.

“Decided to come here and thank him for his kindness and to Malaysians in general for your kindness and warmth.”

What a sweet gesture. We hope the kind samaritan finds her post!

