A high-speed chase straight out of an action movie unfolded in Kluang, Johor, on Friday when a yellow Honda Civic driver tried to outrun the police, only to be stopped in dramatic fashion.

The incident, which went viral on social media, began when police spotted the vehicle behaving suspiciously near Kampung Melayu.

Ignoring orders to pull over, the driver sped off, triggering a pursuit involving multiple patrol cars.

After a heart-pounding chase through town, the Honda Civic lost control and crashed into two vehicles at a traffic light intersection.

A viral video shows police officers drawing their weapons and using force to arrest the driver.

As of now, authorities have yet to release an official statement on the case.

Netizens were clearly entertained.

One user called Ryanx Sinclaire commented: “Why did the police officer with the gun kick the car door? Did he think it would come off like a house door?”

“Everyone rushing to take pictures—what if a stray bullet hits you for no reason? Sigh.

“The police are already there, so don’t get too close.

“What if the suspect has a weapon?” Man Rim Tawau wrote.